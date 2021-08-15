MOOSIC, Pa. - A two-run eighth inning gave Lehigh Valley the lead for good, and a series win over the rival Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.
The IronPigs edged out their rivals, 5-4 on Sunday afternoon to take four of the the six games at PNC Field. Arquimedes Gamboa and Nick Maton providing the winning runs.
Plenty of runs were scored to start the game, both teams combining for six runs within the first two innings.
Lehigh Valley jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, Jorge Bonifacio driving in the first run of the game, the second coming across on a wild pitch. The RailRiders would grab the lead right back in the bottom half with three runs.
Bonifacio again in the second inning would drive home a run, this time to tie things up a three. Both teams then were held scoreless until the eighth inning.
The IronPigs head to Rochester for their next series starting on Tuesday.