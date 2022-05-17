ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Lehigh Valley started their road trip off on the right foot, plating 11-runs in a, 11-5 win over Rochester on Tuesday night.
The IronPigs got six runs from Nick Maton and Yairo Munoz, both finishing with three RBIs coming off of three-run doubles. Jorge Bonifacio added two RBIs in the win.
Lehigh Valley scored 10 of their 11 runs within the first three innings for a 10-0 lead. The Red Wings wouldn't score until the sixth inning to cut the deficit to six.
This win marks the 20th of the season for the IronPigs.