SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Lehigh Valley ironPigs have started their roadtrip in Syracuse, 2-0 and have scored a combined 23 runs in those two games. Wednesday night the IronPigs cruised to a 16-1 victory over the Mets.
A majority of the offense came in the third and fourth innings, the IronPigs holding a 10-0 lead through four. The seven-run third inning putting this one away early.
The offensive firepower was on full display, especially from the trio of Mickey Moniak, Cornelius Randolph, and Darick Hall who all had a home run. Randolph led all IronPigs batters with five RBIs on an impressive 5-for-5 hitting display.
Moniak and Hall complimenting Randolph's five RBIs with three of their own. Moniak drove in the first runs of the game, and finished 2-for-5 on the night. Hall went 1-for-6, that one being his two-run shot in the ninth.
The IronPigs used a platoon of pitchers that combined for the one-run, eight strikeout performance. Ethan Evanko earned the win, tossing two innings and allowing only two hits.
This series continues on Thursday night with the IronPigs looking to make it three in-a-row.