ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs hosted their annual media day on Tuesday afternoon. Players from the club getting their first look at the upgrades at Coca-Cola Park.
The renovation project at Coca-Cola Park lasted nine-months with both main clubhouses getting makeovers, the IronPigs weight room expanded and the addition of a female locker room.
For the players to see these upgrades to their facilities, it means a lot. Vito Friscia noting that it shows how much they care about the players.
Friscia's teammate, Dustin Peterson commenting that it's day and night from what they had in the old clubhouse. Not just players, but coaches and other staff members appreciative of the upgrades.
The funding for this project came from Lehigh and Northampton Counties, the State of Pennsylvania and the Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce.