WORCESTER, Mass. - The IronPigs pushed across eight runs in the fourth inning to salvage a doubleheader split with a 12-6 win over Worcester in the second game on Sunday at Polar Park.
After dropping the first game 5-4, Lehigh Valley jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second game with a two-run first inning and a solo home run in the third by Jake Cave. The WooSox responded with a single run in the fourth but the visitors put the game away with an eight-spot highlighted by a three-run home run from Drew Ellis.
Lehigh Valley will finish out the month with back-to-back homestands, beginning with a six-game series against Buffalo that begins on Tuesday.