WORCESTER, Mass. - The IronPigs doubled their scoring output from the first five games of the series by defeating Worcester 19-11 on Sunday at Polar Park.
Lehigh Valley (5-7) had scored 19 runs in dropping four of the first five games of the series against the WooSox. They rallied from an 8-3 deficit by scoring 16 runs over the final four innings to capture the final game of the series.
There were plenty of hitting stars for the IronPigs. Roman Quinn and Jorge Bonafacio slugged home runs, Yairo Munoz had four hits while Bonafacio, Darick Hall, and Ronald Torreyes all collected three hits. Bonafacio also knocked in six runs with a two-run home run, two-run double, RBI single and bases loaded walk.
Lehigh Valley will return to Coca-Cola Park on Tuesday to open a six-game series against Rochester.