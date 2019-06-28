IronPigs' rally falls short in 8-7 loss

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs fought back from an early 6-1 deficit, but lost 8-7 to the Rochester Red Wings on Thursday at Coca-Cola Park. Rochester completed the two-game sweep of the Pigs with Thursday's victory and dropped the Pigs to 35-41 this season.

LV tied the game at six after falling into the early hole, but the Red Wings plated two runs in the ninth inning to get some breathing room that was needed as the IronPigs scored one run in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Rochester led 4-0 before the IronPigs scored their first run in the fourth inning via a solo home run by Deivy Grullon, his 11th homer this season. Then in the seventh inning, down 6-1, is when the IronPigs plated five runs to tie the game at six. Phil Gosselin's three-run home run was pivotal in the push to tie the game.

In the ninth Kyle Dohy gave up the two runs and he suffered the loss on the mound. He is now 1-4 this season.

The IronPigs welcome rival Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders to Allentown for a weekend series starting on Friday. First pitch for the series opener is set for 7:05 p.m.