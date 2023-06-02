ALLENTOWN - The IronPigs rallied from an early 3-1 deficit to defeat Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 6-3 on Friday night at Coca-Cola Park.
Lehigh Valley tied the game in the fourth when Dustin Peterson led off the inning with his fifth home run of the season and later in the inning Jim Haley came in to score on an RBI single from Vimael Machin.
After giving up three runs in the first two innings, the IronPigs pitchers held the RailRiders to just four hits and no runs the rest of the way. Starter Noah Skirrow settled down and earned the victory to improve to 5-1 on the season.
It is the second straight victory in the series for Lehigh Valley who will square off against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre again on Saturday night.