ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley starts 2022 off with a late rally in the eighth inning for the win over Columbus, 7-3.
The IronPigs trailed by three-runs after a three-run fifth inning by Clippers, the only runs given up by the pitching staff all night. Six IronPigs pitchers would combine for 13 strikeouts on the night.
In the eighth inning, the Lehigh Valley rally took place. Ali Castillo is the batter who gave the IronPigs the lead with his lone hit of the night, a two-run double to right field.
Game two of this series is set for a 7:05 PM start on Wednesday.