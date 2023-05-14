ALLENTOWN - The IronPigs worked overtime to snap a three-game losign streak with a 12-11 victory over Memphis in 11 innings at Coca-Cola Park.
Lehigh Valley battled back from a 7-3 deficit with two runs in the eighth and two more in the ninth - with the last two coming on a Weston Wilson two-run home run. The Redbirds would plate three in the top of the tenth but the hosts answered with three of their own on RBI hits by Aramis Garcia, Jake Cave and Jordan Qsar.
After Memphis went ahead 11-10 in the top of the 11th, Vimael Machin and Garcia had RBI hits to help the IronPigs salvage the final game of the series. Garcia and Cave each knocked in three runs for Lehigh Valley who finished with 18 hits.
The IronPigs head to Worcester to begin a six-game series on Tuesday.