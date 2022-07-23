ALLENTOWN - Mickey Moniak had a big game as Lehigh Valley rallied for a 7-6 victory over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday at Coca-Cola Park.
Moniak had a pair of singles, scored twice, drove in two runs and stole two bases as the IronPigs (50-42) scored four times in the fifth and twice more in the sixth to erase a 4-1 deficit.
Nick Duron got the final four outs of the game to record his fourth save of the season.
The teams will play the rubber game of the three-game series on Sunday at 5:35 p.m.