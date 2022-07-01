SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Lehigh Valley finally broke their skid with a 7-5 win over Syracuse on Friday night. The IronPigs scored four runs over the sixth, seventh and eighth innings en route to the win.
Jorge Bonifacio the lone IronPigs batter with more than one RBI in the win. One of those two RBIs coming from his ninth home run of the season in the sixth inning. The home run brought the IronPigs to within one of the Mets.
Two IronPigs batters launched home runs on the night, Rafael Marchan following up with one of his own in the sixth to tie the game at five.
The game winning run for the IronPigs came off a double steal, Dalton Guthrie tealing home in the seventh as Will Toffey stole second. The insurance run came an inning later off of a wild pitch.