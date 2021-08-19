ROCHESTER, N.Y. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs and the Rochester Red Wings split a doubleheader on Thursday evening at Frontier Field. The Pigs fell 6-2 in the first game, but prevailed 4-3 in eight innings in the second contest.
Lehigh Valley is 42-48 this season after the twin bill.
Lehigh Valley jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the opener, but Rochester rallied to score six unanswered runs to earn the win. Freddy Galvis, who was making a rehab appearance with the IronPigs, hit a solo home run that helped give that 2-0 early lead.
In the second game, the Red Wings took a 2-0 early lead, but Darick Hall's solo home run in the second inning cut the deficit to 2-1. The game was tied 3-3 after seven innings and then in the first extra frame Mickey Moniak's sacrifice fly gave Lehigh Valley to go-ahead run.
The two teams are set to play on Friday night at 7:05 p.m.