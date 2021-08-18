IronPigs release 2022 schedule

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The current season isn't over yet, and already the Lehigh Valley IronPigs know who they'll be facing in 2022. MiLB releasing the schedule for each team next season on Wednesday.
144 games will be on the schedule, with some familiar teams returning to the fold. Charlotte, Durham, Norfolk and Gwinnett will all be back on the schedule in 2022.
The IronPigs will also take a trip out west for the first time ever, and face to Omaha Storm Chasers in the beginning of June.
The season will wrap up with a final home stand from September 19th-21st against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.