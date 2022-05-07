SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Lehigh Valley bunched four of their eight hits together in the third inning to score all of their runs in a 4-1 victory over Syracuse at NBT Bank Stadium.
Five IronPigs pitchers combined to yield four hits. Jonathan Hennigan pitched three scoreless innings and was credited with the win.
Lehigh Valley (17-12) has won eight of its last 10 and are tied with Rochester atop the International League East Division standings. The IronPigs have already secured the series win and will try to make it 5-of-6 over the Mets tomorrow afternoon.