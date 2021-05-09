ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley ironPigs closed out their opening series with a win improving to 5-1 in the early going.
The IronPigs scored seven runs within the first two innings en route to their 7-1 win over the Red Wings. After giving up a home run in the first inning, the IronPigs scored two runs the bottom half to take the lead for good.
Mickey Moniak brought home the first run with an RBI triple, and Austin Listi would follow that up with a sac-fly.
One inning later the IronPigs would blow the lead open with a five-run inning. Travis Jankowski, Ronald Torreyes and Mickey Moniak drove in the five runs during the inning. Jankowski and Moniak each finishing the game with two RBIs.
Adonis Medina earned the win allowing only one run over four innings while striking out six.
The IronPigs hit the road for their next series against the RailRiders beginning on Tuesday.