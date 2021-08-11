MOOSIC, Pa. - Lehigh Valley won their second straight on the road against rival Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 9-3. The IronPigs have scored a combined 17 runs in the first two games of the series.
An eight run barrage between the third and fourth innings put this one away early. Three batters in that span coming up big, all three finishing with at least two RBIs on the night.
Rafael Marchan, Matt Vierling and Jorge Bonifacio the three IronPigs batters combining for seven of the nine runs.
On the mound for Lehigh Valley was Mark Appel, who earned the win. Appel went six innings allowing no runs, four hits and struck out six.
The IronPigs will look to make it three in a row against the rival RailRiders on Thursday night.