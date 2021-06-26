ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley went off for all six of their runs within the first three innings, en route to a 6-3 win over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Mark Appel made it back to the Lehigh Valley, a place he called home for almost two full seasons a couple years ago. Appel allowed only two hits in five innings pitched.
For the IronPigs offensively, Dalton Guthrie led the charge with three RBIs. Two of those runs coming byway of the long ball in the second inning.
Game five of this series will be played on Saturday night.