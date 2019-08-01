BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

Hotel evacuated, hazmat crews called in Upper Saucon Township - more >>

Sports

IronPigs score in bunches, beat Bisons 11-7

By:

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 11:30 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 11:30 PM EDT

IronPigs score in bunches, beat Bisons 11-7

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley bounced back from back-to-back losses with a 11-7 win to star their short two game series with Buffalo. 

The IronPigs and Bisons traded blows early, before the Pigs pulled away in the fourth and fifth innings. They would tack on four more runs between the seventh and eighth, Ali Castillo, Andrew Romine, and Malquin Canelo each drove in two runs. 

Lehigh Valley will go for the sweep to end the home stand on Thursday night. 

(Highlights: Game ended beyond the 10:00pm news)

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Realmuto's 3-run homer helps Phillies beat Giants 10-2

Realmuto's 3-run homer helps Phillies beat Giants 10-2

Sanders has strong showing at Eagles camp

Sanders has strong showing at Eagles camp

Pro wrestling legend Harley Race dies at 76
Chrysaor [CC0] via Wikimedia Commons

Updated Pro wrestling legend Harley Race dies at 76

Ashley Wagner says she was sexually assaulted by John Coughlin
Getty Images

Ashley Wagner says she was sexually assaulted by John Coughlin

Women's tennis tournament offers historic $4.75M prize
Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Women's tennis tournament offers historic $4.75M prize

Triple amputee skateboarding star to appear at X Games
Copyright 2019 CNN

Triple amputee skateboarding star to appear at X Games

Cori 'Coco' Gauff will 'learn a lot' after losing in straight sets
Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Cori 'Coco' Gauff will 'learn a lot' after losing in straight sets

Reading United optimistic about a different outcome in title game this year

Reading United optimistic about a different outcome in title game this year

IronPigs score in bunches, beat Bisons 11-7

IronPigs score in bunches, beat Bisons 11-7

Fightins top Baysox in extras, 3-1

Fightins top Baysox in extras, 3-1