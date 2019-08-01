IronPigs score in bunches, beat Bisons 11-7

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley bounced back from back-to-back losses with a 11-7 win to star their short two game series with Buffalo.

The IronPigs and Bisons traded blows early, before the Pigs pulled away in the fourth and fifth innings. They would tack on four more runs between the seventh and eighth, Ali Castillo, Andrew Romine, and Malquin Canelo each drove in two runs.

Lehigh Valley will go for the sweep to end the home stand on Thursday night.

(Highlights: Game ended beyond the 10:00pm news)