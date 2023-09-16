ROCHESTER, N.Y. - The IronPigs had to work overtime, but scratched out a run in the top of the tenth inning to edge Rochester 6-5 on Saturday at Innovative Field.
It was a back-and-forth affair with the Red Wings as Drew Ellis sparked a three-run ninth inning with a two-run home run only to see the hosts score three of their own in the bottom of the inning to force extra innings.
Darick Hall plated Rafael Marchan with the winning run on an RBI single to give the IronPigs their fourth straight win and remain two behind Durham in the International League standings with seven games remaining.