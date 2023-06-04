ALLENTOWN (Video courtesy of Service Electric) - Dustin Peterson homered twice and drove in five runs as the IronPigs rallied late for an 8-7 victory over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday at Coca-Cola Park.
Lehigh Valley trailed 7-4 entering the bottom of the eighth inning. Peterson pulled the hosts closer with a solo home run and then the following inning factored in to a ninth inning rally with a sacrifice fly. Darick Hall's two out single led to the winning run which scored on an errant flow from Railriders second baseman Jamie Westbrook.
It was the fourth straight win for Lehigh Valley to wrap up an 8-4 homestand. The IronPigs will head to Syracuse to begin a series on Tuesday.