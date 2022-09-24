ALLENTOWN - Dustin Peterson drove in Scott Kingery with the game's only run as Lehigh Valley defeated Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 1-0 on Saturday at Coca-Cola Park.
The IronPigs were eliminated from playoff contention on Friday and they dealt a blow to the RailRiders chances with the victory.
Christopher Sanchez pitched seven innings of one-hit baseball while striking out six.
Lehigh Valley will host their final home on Sunday afternoon. The IronPigs finish the regular season with three games in Syracuse.