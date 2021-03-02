ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs announced the 2021 baseball season will be delayed by about four weeks.
The team said it was informed Tuesday evening about Major League Baseball’s decision to delay the start of the Triple-A season, according to a news release by the team.
"We are extremely disappointed but will continue to diligently prepare for the safe and eventual return of IronPigs baseball this Spring," the team said in the release.
In the interim, Coca-Cola Park will be the Alternate Training Site for the Phillies and will host the Phillies Taxi Squad beginning April 1 and until the point in time that the IronPigs season will begin, currently scheduled for Tuesday, May 4.