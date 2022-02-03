IronPigs season extended by six games

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs and the rest of Triple-A baseball will have their season extended in 2022. 

The league office announced a six-game extension to the schedule. The IronPigs final homestand will now start on September 20th. The season will conclude on the road starting on September 26th. 

The season opener at Coca-Cola Park is set for April 5th. 