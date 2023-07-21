TOLEDO, Ohio - The IronPigs 7-game win streak came to an end with a 4-2 setback to Toledo on Friday at Fifth Third Field.
Lehigh Valley jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning on RBI hits from Simon Muzziotti and Aramis Garcia but would be shut out the rest of the way. The Mud Hens took the lead with a three-run third inning and added a solo home run from Donny Sands in the fifth.
Garcia led the IronPigs offense with three hits but Joey Wentz struck out 12 Lehigh Valley batters in 5-1/3 innings of work. The teams will play the fifth game of the series on Saturday night.