ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The IronPigs pitching staff carried a no-hitter into the ninth before losing it, but Lehigh Valley still picked up the win, 6-0.
Weather not affecting play at Coca-Cola Park on Wednesday night. Lehigh Valley and Worcester continuing their series. Each team holding each other scoreless through the first three innings.
In the fourth, the IronPigs went off for their six runs. C.J. Chatham responsible for two of those six with a bases clearing triple for runs five and six.
Cristopher Sanchez got the start and win for the IronPigs, he logged 5.1 innings of no hit ball with eight strikeouts.
The series continues Thursday night, first pitch scheduled for 7:05.