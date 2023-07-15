ALLENTOWN - Drew Hutchison threw five scoreless innings and the IronPigs defeated Charlotte 4-0 on Saturday at Coca-Cola Park.

It was the second straight shutout of the Knights for Lehigh Valley as Hutchison allowed only a fifth-inning single by Kean Wong who was quickly erased two pitches later when he was caught stealing by Rafael Marchan.

Marchan and Jim Haley each knocked in a pair of runs for the IronPigs. Noah Skirrow struck out five and earned the four-inning save.

Lehigh Valley will go for the sweep of the abbreviated post All-Star series on Sunday afternoon.