ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley pushed their win streak to four games with a shutout win on Sunday afternoon over Worcester, 3-0.
Darick Hall and Jorge Bonifacio each launched solo home runs early on to give the IronPigs a 2-0 lead through three innings. Daniel Brito would drive in the third run with a RBI triple in the sixth.
Three IronPigs pitchers allowed just two hits in the win, Victor Vargas earned the win. Vargas pitched five innings, allowing the only two Red Sox hits of the game, and. struck out three.
Lehigh Valley heads to Rochester on Tuesday to begin a six game series.