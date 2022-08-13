ALLENTOWN - The IronPigs used a pair of big innings to snap a three-game losing streak with a 9-7 victory over Charlotte on Saturday at Coca-Cola Park.
Will Toffey helped knock Charlotte starter Tobias Myers out of the game in the first inning when he followed Johan Carmago's two-run single with a three-run home run to give Lehigh Valley (60-50) a 5-0 lead.
The Knights closed to within 5-3 but the IronPigs put up four more in the seventh highlighted by Chris Sharpe's two-run single.
Lehigh Valley will try to earn a split in the series when they host Charlotte at 5:35 p.m. on Sunday.