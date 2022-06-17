ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Jorge Bonaficio delivered a two-run double in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift Lehigh Valley over Buffalo 5-4 on Friday at Coca-Cola Park.
Johan Camargo, who is on a rehab assignment from the Phillies, got the IronPigs on the board with a three-run double in the fifth inning. Ryan Sheriff got the win in relief and Mark Appel earned his fifth save.
The victory snapped a three game-losing streak to the Bisons and the teams will play the fifth game of the series on Saturday at 6:35 p.m.