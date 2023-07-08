MOOSIC, Pa. - The IronPigs got a strong start from Nick Nelson and two home runs from Scott Kingery to defeat Scranton-Wilkes Barre 6-1 on Saturday at PNC Field.
Nelson allowed on two singles over five scoreless innings as he picked up his first win of the season. Jake Cave and Rafael Marchan each had three hits and a home run as Lehigh Valley ended a three-game losing streak.
Lehigh Valley will try to earn a split of the series with the RailRiders when they play their final game before the All-Star break on Sunday.