ALLENTOWN - Lehigh Valley salvaged the final game of the homestand with a 7-5 victory over Buffalo in the second game of a double header on Sunday at Coca-Cola Park.
The teams were forced to play a pair of seven inning games due to a rainout on Saturday. The Bison won their fifth game of the series in the opener by a 10-5 score. The IronPigs built a 6-1 lead in the nightcap en route to the win.
Dustin Peterson had a strong day at the plate for Lehigh Valley (19-17) with a combined four hits and four RBI on the day. Austin Wynns and Yairo Munoz each homered for the IronPigs in the second game.
Lehigh Valley heads to Rochester to start a six-game series on Tuesday.