MOOSIC, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs came up one run short of a tie late in the game and fall, 4-3 to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. Following back-to-back wins, the RailRiders earned a split with the win Sunday.
The RailRiders jumped out to a 4-0 lead after two innings of play, putting the IronPigs in an unfavorable position early.
In the top of the fifth, a based loaded walk and a force play hit by Sal Gozzo plated the first two runs for the IronPigs. Mickey Moniak, who's been red-hot, hit another home run this series, this one a solo shot in the eighth.
After a walk to start the ninth, the IronPigs went down on three straight strikeouts.
Following an off day Monday, Lehigh Valley will return home for a six-game series against Rochester beginning Tuesday night.