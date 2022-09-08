ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley and Worcester splitting their doubleheader on Thursday. IronPigs knocking off the Red Sox in game one, but the visitors would get their revenge in game two.
Scoreless game heading into the third inning, Darick Hall launches his 22nd home run of the season to make a 1-0 lead, 4-0 for the IronPigs. Johan Camargo would go yard in the 6th for the Pigs fifth run of the game.
Lehigh Valley goes on to win game one, 5-1.
Game two would be a different story for the IronPigs, as the Woo Sox bats erupt for nine runs in a, 9-1 loss.
A seven-run third inning doomed the IronPigs in this one, the Woo Sox would add another run in the fourth to grab an 8-0 lead before the IronPigs got on the board.
Dustin Peterson scoring the lone run for the IronPigs with a solo shot in the bottom of the fourth.