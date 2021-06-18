WORCESTER, Ma. - Lehigh Valley's bats were stymied on Friday night in 5-1 loss to the Red Sox. The IronPigs mustered five hits, one going for extra bases on a home run.
The IronPigs fell behind, 1-0 early on after two innings of play. In the fifth inning, Ryan Cordell hit a solo home run to tie things up. In the bottom of the fifth the Red Sox would grab the lead right back with two runs.
Matt Moore would pick up the loss for the picks, he only allowed three of the Red Sox runs through six innings and struck out seven.
The IronPigs will look to bounce back from back-to-back losses on Saturday in game five of the series.