MOOSIC, Pa. - For the second straight night the IronPigs found themselves on the wrong end of a shellacking, this time losing 18-2 to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday at PNC Field.
Combined with Wednesday's 14-0 loss, Lehigh Valley has been outscored 32-2 across the last two games. The only offense for the IronPigs came from Weston Wilson's 20th home run of the season in the first inning and Estaban Quiroz RBI single in the seventh. Position players Quiroz and Jim Haley actually combined to pitch the final inning of the game.
Despite the lopsided losses, Lehigh Valley actually has a chance to knot the series when the two teams play next on Friday evening.