ALLENTOWN - Lehigh Valley outhit visiting Columbus but suffered a 4-3 loss on Friday night at Coca-Cola Park.
The IronPigs jumped out to an early lead on a two-run single in the second inning by Dalton Guthrie. They would take a 2-1 lead into the eighth inning before Daniel Johnson put the Clippers in front with a two-run home run.
Lehigh Valley (2-1) would knot things up in the bottom half of the frame on a Drew Maggi sacrifice fly, but a run-scoring double by Gabriel Arias in the top of the ninth would prove to be the game-winner for Columbus.
The two teams will play a pair of seven-inning games on Saturday to make up for Thursday's postponement with the first game slated for 4:05 p.m.