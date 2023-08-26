MOOSIC, Pa. - The IronPigs slugged six solo home runs across two games, but were swept in a doubleheader by Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday at PNC Field.
In a 7-4 loss in the opener, Darick Hall went deep twice and Kody Clemens once but the visitors could not overcome a seven-run first inning by the RailRiders. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre rode another big inning in the nightcap as a five-run second inning was the difference in a 6-3 victory. Dustin Peterson, Drew Ellis and Cal Stevenson all homered for Lehigh Valley.
The IronPigs have dropped six of their last seven games and will try to salvage the final game of the series with the RailRiders on Sunday.