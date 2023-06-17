ALLENTOWN - A seven-run third inning by the visitors was the difference as the IronPigs lost 9-5 to Toledo on Saturday night at Coca-Cola Park.
After Estaban Quiroz had staked Lehigh Valley to an early lead with a three-run home run in the second inning, the Mud Hens sent ten players to the plate and took advantage of five hits, two walks and a hit by pitch to fuel the uprising. Simon Muzziotti had a pair of hits for the IronPigs.
It was the third straight setback for Lehigh Valley, who will try to salvage the final game of the series on Sunday afternoon.