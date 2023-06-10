SYRACUSE - Scott Kingery homered in both ends of a doubleheader as Lehigh Valley swept a pair of seven-inning games from Syracuse on Saturday at NBT Bank Stadium.
The IronPigs won the opener 5-1 as Jake Cave, Esteban Quiroz and Kingery all went deep to support the pitching of Christopher Sanchez and Jace Vines.
Lehigh Valley scored three times in the fourth inning of the nightcap to surge to a 8-5 victory over the Mets. Jim Haley had a two-run double in the frame to snap a 5-all tie.
The two teams will play the final game of the series on Sunday as the IronPigs go for their fourth straight win.