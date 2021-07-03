TRENTON, N.J. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs swept the Buffalo Bisons in a doubleheader on Saturday night. It was the first sweep of a twin bill for the Pigs this season.
Lehigh Valley won the first game 5-4, which was a continuation of a suspended contest from Friday, and triumphed 4-0 in the second game.
The difference in the first contest was an RBI double by Austin Listi in the top of the seventh that scored the game-winning run for Lehigh Valley. The Pigs scored all five of their runs in the final three innings of the game to secure the comeback victory.
JD Hammer pitched two innings in relief and earned the win.
Spencer Howard started the second game and earned his first victory at the Triple-A level this season. He logged five shutout innings and allowoed just one walk while striking out five batters.
Offensively, Lehigh Valley struck for all four of the game's runs in the fourth frame. Ryan Cordell hit an RBI double and Mickey Moniak recorded a two-run double to help earn the win.
The two teams are set to wrap up the series on Sunday at 6:30 p.m.