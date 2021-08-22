NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northern Delaware...New Jersey...and Pennsylvania... including the following areas...in northern Delaware...New Castle. In New Jersey...Atlantic, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Camden, Cape May, Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean, Cumberland, Eastern Monmouth, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Northwestern Burlington, Ocean, Salem, Somerset, Southeastern Burlington, Sussex, Warren, and Western Monmouth. In Pennsylvania...Berks, Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lehigh, Lower Bucks, Northampton, Philadelphia, Upper Bucks, Western Chester, and Western Montgomery. * Through Monday morning. * Periods of heavy rain are expected through Sunday night as Hurricane Henri passes to our east. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are forecast with locally higher amounts possible. * Flash flooding may occur. Also, there may be significant within banks rises or minor flooding on some of the main stem rivers and large creeks.