ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Rochester got the better of Lehigh Valley in both games of Saturday's doubleheader. The Red Wings outscored the IronPigs, 10-7 between both games.
Lehigh Valley lost both games by only three runs, combined. Game one, the Red Wings went on to win, 4-3.
After scoring two-runs in the top of the seventh inning, the Red Wings would walk it off in the bottom half. Charlie Tilson tied the game up at three before the Red Wings would respond with the winning run.
Game two, the Red Wings went off for six runs between the second and third innings and hung on for the win. Ruben Tejada, Arquimedes Gamboa and Mickey Moniak combined for the IronPigs four runs in the top of the second.
Lehigh Valley will try to bounce back on Sunday afternoon.