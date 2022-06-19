ALLENTOWN - Darick Hall homered twice to help Lehigh Valley take the final game of the series with a 5-2 win over Buffalo on Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Park.
Hall hit his 16th home run of the season in the sixth and added his 17th in the eighth to tie Omaha's Vinnie Pasquantino for the International League lead. The IronPigs (36-30) used seven pitchers and Corey Oswalt was credited with the win after throwing two scoreless innings.
Lehigh Valley will welcome Norfolk for a six-game series beginning on Tuesday.