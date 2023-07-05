MOOSIC, Pa. - The IronPigs suffered their biggest defeat of the year with a 14-0 setback to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at PNC Field.
The RailRiders plated three runs in the first inning and added four more in the third and the rout was on. Meanwhile, the Lehigh Valley bats could not get any momentum as they managed just three hits off Will Warren and two relievers.
Andres Chaparro led the SWB offense with six RBI, including a three-run home run in the sixth inning.
The IronPigs will try to bounce back on Thursday in the third game of the series.