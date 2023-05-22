NEW YORK - Lehigh Valley IronPigs third baseman Drew Ellis has been named the International League Player of the Week for the week ending May 21, the league office announced today.
Ellis joined Lehigh Valley from Reading on Wednesday for the IronPigs series in Worcester. He hit .438 (7-for-16) with four home runs, 13 RBI, five runs scored and two walks in the series against the WooSox. This included a pair of three-run home runs in a doubleheader split on Sunday - with one coming in each game.
A 2017 second round draft pick by the Diamondbacks, Ellis was signed as a MiLB free agent in April. He is the first Player of the Week recipient for the IronPigs since Darick Hall was recognized on May 2, 2022.