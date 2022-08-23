ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper is rehabbing in the Lehigh Valley.
He'll play with the IronPigs at Coca-Cola Park on Tuesday for the start of a six-game series against the Stripers.
Harper is the talk of the town.
"Well last night, there were tickets in that section, but this morning, they're all gone," said Tom Kulik, a fan who drove to the box office Tuesday morning for tickets. "So we'll take whatever."
He's excited to see the IronPigs play, but this week is about one man in particular.
"Bryce Harper," Kulik said.
"The reigning most valuable player of the National League, Bryce Harper, is rehabbing here with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, trying to complete his rehab and get the opportunity to go back up to the Philadelphia Phillies," said Mike Ventola, manager of media relations for the 'Pigs.
He's expected to play with the team through Saturday, the Phillies said Monday, to face Triple-A pitching before getting back to his home turf in Philadelphia.
"The Phillies are spoiled. They have great facilities all up and down the system," Ventola said. "At FirstEnergy Park in Jersey Shore, FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading, but of course, Coca-Cola Park here in Lehigh Valley."
Harper will be playing as the designated hitter.
He's working off his injury after breaking his left thumb back in June against San Diego.
"The main purpose of any minor league system is to develop the talent to help the big league level compete for a World Series," Ventola said.
If you want to see him up close and in person, buy tickets now.
"For tonight, we have less than 1,000 tickets available," Ventola said Tuesday morning. "And that seems to be the trend here moving through the rest of the week."
Ticket sales have been through the roof, as has social media engagement.
If all goes well, the Phillies say Harper could return to their lineup next Monday.
There's also the possibility of him leaving the Lehigh Valley before Saturday, if approved.