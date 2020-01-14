ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs will extend their safety netting at Coca-Cola Park ahead of the 2020 season, team officials announced on Tuesday afternoon. The netting will now reach farther down both baselines, providing protection for nearly every seat in the lower bowl of the ballpark.
“Safety of our fans’ will always be top priority at Coca-Cola Park,” IronPigs President and General Manager Kurt Landes said in the team's news release. “By us extending the netting farther down the first- and third-base lines, this will further ensure our fans safety.”
This is the third time the organization has increased the protective netting coverage since 2017.
The team noted in the news release that the installation is expected to be done in time for opening day of the 2020 season.