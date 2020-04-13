ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs will be playing virtual baseball games on "MLB The Show" this weekend with the games televised locally on WFMZ-TV Channel 69 and Service Electric TV-2 Sports. The events will be to celebrate "#HopeningDay," as the Pigs were scheduled to have their 2020 home opener on Friday night before the season was suspended indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“#HopeningDay is our weeklong celebration of support of our community and the IronPigs”, IronPigs President and General Manger Kurt Landes said in a news release. “We are excited to be partnering with WFMZ-TV Channel 69 and Service Electric TV2 Sports as they help us promote #HopeningDay by televising a two-game series against the Pawtucket Red Sox. In addition to providing baseball entertainment to our fans, our goal is to bring additional awareness and support to the fight against COVID-19 and to support our local front-line health care employees.”
The games are set to take place this Friday and Saturday evening. Friday's game will begin at 8 p.m. while Saturday's contest is scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. first pitch. Both games will also be available at WFMZ.com.
“When the IronPigs called us with this concept, we immediately saw the value to our viewers,” WFMZ-TV General Manager Barry Fisher noted. “This has been a difficult time, as almost every past-time event people are used to watching has been canceled. The virtual game is extremely realistic, down to the uniforms and players faces. Service Electric Cable TV will be adding live local announcers, which will bring another measure of realism to the event. We have no doubt our viewers will find this to be a fun way to spend a few evenings. We are pleased to be working with Service Electric Cable TV and the IronPigs to bring the region these events.”
TV-2 Sports Director Mike Zambelli as well as Steve Degler will be on the call for the two games. WFMZ Sports Director Dan Moscaritolo will provide in-game reports throughout the two broadcasts.
In addition to the virtual baseball, there are set to be several opportunities for fans to help local coronavirus relief efforts. During the broadcast, a GoFundMe will be available for fans to donate to local healthcare workers. That is in addition to the "In This Together" t-shirts that the IronPigs have had on sale for several days where the net proceeds benefit the local health networks.
Also, the health networks will receive all net proceeds from the team's "Eat like a PIG" deal in conjunction with Valley Prep Meal Prep. Fans can purchase a $15 ballpark meal bundle that will be delivered to fans prior to Friday night's game.
Pre-game coverage by Service Electric TV-2 will be provided prior to each contest.