ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Coca-Cola Park will host high school hopefuls for a weekend in July, for a collegiate showcase event.
July 30th and 31st, college scouts will be on hand putting high school baseball players through a series of workouts and scrimmages. This will be a huge opportunity for regional players looking to make it at the next level.
Saturday, July 30th will be full of pro-style workouts from 8AM to 4:30PM. These workouts will consist of individual workouts, batting practice, throwing velocity and a 60-yard dash.
Sunday, July 31st players will be assigned a number and a team and take part in six-seven inning scrimmages starting at 8AM.
Registration will be open to the first 120 players to sign-up. For one position players it's $250, for two-way players it's $350. Players will receive and official t-shirt for the workouts.
Colleges set to be in attendance - Moravian University, Muhlenberg College, George Washington University, Kings College, Centenary University, Drew University, Messiah University, St. Mary’s College of Maryland, Lehigh Carbon Community College, and Penn State University – Berks.