ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs will host a Character Cruise-Thru on May 9, team officials announced on Friday. The event will be held in the parking lots of Coca-Cola Park.
“This event will give our fans an opportunity to safely come to Coca-Cola Park, practice social distancing from the comfort of their own vehicles and simply have fun with their family,” IronPigs President and General Manager Kurt Landes said in a statement. “The costume characters will be spaced throughout the parking lots for our fans to see as they parade thru.”
The event is designed for families to move through the parking lots in a parade-style and pass by characters on the tour. All of the proceeds from the event will benefit IronPigs Charities, a non-profit organization.
According to the team, about 40 characters including movie princesses and superheroes from various genres will be in attendance. The IronPigs' mascots will be there as well.
Tickets are $10 per vehicle and are limited. There will be two tours on May 9. No walk-up purchases will be allowed.